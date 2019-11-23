History-sheeter held for extortion bid

A 22-year-old criminal from Mumbai was arrested on Saturday for allegedly trying to extort money from a private lender by threatening him with a gun, police said.

The accused, Shubham Juwatkar, was picked up from Ghatkopar (west) where he had arrived to meet his friends by Unit- 7 of the crime branch, an official said.

Juwatkar had threatened the complainant with a bullet and a gun during a meeting with the latter at his office, he said.

The accused is booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for criminal intimidation and extortion bid.

The accused has cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion and assault pending against him, the official said, adding that he had also been externed from Mumbai.

