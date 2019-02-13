RS adjourned till noon amid ruckus

proceedings Wednesday were adjourned till noon after opposition and created ruckus in the House over different issues.

While MPs protested police lathicharge on party leaders and workers in on Tuesday, displayed posters against the BJP government over the fighter jet deal.

Trouble broke out soon after listed papers were presented to the House with members of both parties rushing towards the well of the House.

members alleged that the lathicharged party MPs and workers protesting against party chief being stopped at in a bid to prevent him from attending an event in

As the ruckus continued, M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the proceedings till noon.

Proceedings of the House were washed out on Tuesday as well because of the issue as members vociferously protested.

Earlier when the House met for the day, it mourned the death of Chaitanya Prasad Majhi, a former member of Rajya Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)