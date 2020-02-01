Honda Cars' domestic sales dip 71% in January, ramps up BS-VI production

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Honda Motor's logo is seen on Civic sedan car at its showroom in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: Reuters)

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Saturday reported a 70.98 per cent decline in domestic sales to 5,299 units in January, as it despatched only BSVI-compliant petrol models last month.

The company had sold 18,261 units in the domestic market in January 2019, HCIL said in a statement.

Exports stood at 182 units last month, it added.

"We are ramping up BS-VI production. Hence, our volumes will be lean in coming months. We are committed to enhancing the supplies and bringing down the waiting period which has gone up during this transition to BS-VI," HCIL Senior Vice-President and Director (Marketing and Sales) Rajesh Goel said.

The company said it completed despatches of BS-IV vehicles to dealers in December 2019 and now has less than a week of BS-IV stock left in its entire dealer network.
First Published: Sat, February 01 2020. 21:00 IST

