Hooch kills two in Uttarakhand village

Two persons have died after consuming spurious liquor at village in district.

Sona (75) and (45) who had consumed spurious liquor on the occasion of on Monday died on Wednesday night, said.

They complained of a burning sensation in their eyes and had lost their eyesight before dying on Wednesday night, he said.

Two others who had consumed the liquor along with them are battling for life at hospital, he said.

DGP has sought a report from SSP on the incident.

