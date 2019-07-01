Hot & humid weather in Delhi

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

It was a humid morning in Delhi on Monday with the minimum temperature settling three notches above normal at 30.6 degrees Celsius.

The humidity was recorded at 53 per cent and the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 42 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department official said.

The weather department has forecast partly cloudy skies, with the possibility of light thundershower in the evening.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was 42.2 degrees Celsius.

First Published: Mon, July 01 2019. 11:05 IST

