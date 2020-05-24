HP: 30-yr-old doctor recovers from COVID-19

-
A 30-year-old Himachal Pradesh doctor has recovered from coronavirus, a senior health official said on Sunday.
The junior resident doctor in medicine department at Tanda's Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) in Kangra district has made a full recovery from COVID-19, he said.
He was discharged from RPGMC on Saturday, the official added.
The doctor and a head constable had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 12.
Posted at Panchrukhi Police Station in Kangra's Palampur subdivision, the policeman named Raja Ram too had recovered from the disease and was discharged from the COVID-19 care centre in Panchayati Raj Training Institute, Baijnath on May 22.
