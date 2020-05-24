Kejriwal condoles death of eminent pulmonologist Dr J N Pande

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday condoled the death of eminent pulmonologist Dr Jitendra Nath Pande due to COVID-19 and said Delhi salutes him for his work.

The former head of the Department of Medicine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi died at his residence on Saturday. He was 79.

"Heartfelt condolences to Dr Pande''s family. He retired from AIIMS after a long career of service but continued to work in another hospital until his unfortunate demise this week due to Corona. Delhi salutes you sir. RIP," Kejriwal tweeted.

Dr Pande and his wife tested positive for the infection on Tuesday with mild symptoms and they decided to remain in home isolation, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria had said on Saturday.

But his wife was shifted to the AIIMS hospital on Saturday. Dr Pande had co-morbid conditions.

