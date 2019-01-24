HP launches full-colour 3D printer for SMBs in India

Expanding its 3D portfolio in India, on Thursday brought the industry's first 3D to the country that would enable small and medium businesses (SMBs) and start-ups produce low-cost functional parts in full colour, black or white.

HP Jet Fusion 540 (monochrome) and 580 (colour) 3D printers will be available for Rs 1 crore and Rs 1.5 crore, respectively. Now available for order, the HP Jet Fusion 500 series will begin shipping from April.

"HP is committed to transforming Asia's $6 trillion industry.

"We are making the most advanced 3D technology accessible to the widest possible audience with low-cost, full-colour 3D platform that can produce functional parts -- no matter your industry or design complexity," explained Rob Mesaros, Head, 3D and Digital Manufacturing, HP Asia-Pacific and

The new series complements HP's existing industrial-grade "Jet Fusion 4200/4210 3D" solutions which deliver the lowest cost per part and are designed for environments.

"With our cutting-edge technology, designers and engineers can reimagine products, leverage new materials, escape the limitations of traditional and produce new products quickly and efficiently", said Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director,

The new series also supports three leading global colour file formats, enabling the designers to reliably produce parts they want without the inconvenience of file conversion or data corruption.

"We are providing users the ability to prototype and produce new designs and applications on the same platform and stay ahead with a future-ready technology for voxel control beyond colour," added Chandra.

HP Jet Fusion 340/380 series is for customers who commonly print fewer parts per build while HP Jet Fusion 500 series is for those with heavier production demands, said the company.

In a bid to take the in to a new level, last year brought its "Multi Jet Fusion" solution to India, starting from Rs 2.5 crore.

Manufacturing in today constitutes 18 per cent of the GDP and the government is trying to push that towards 25 per cent.

