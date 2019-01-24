MLA facing attempt to murder case over brawl blames colleague

MLA J N Ganesh, facing an attempt to murder case after allegedly assaulting his lawmaker colleague Singh, Thursday purportedly came out with his account, blaming the latter for the turn of events.

Ganesh, in a post in the facebook page titled "Kampli Congress" addressed to the people of his Kampli constituency, accused Singh of trying to finish him off politically besides threatening his family.

The absconding MLA claimed it was Singh who first attacked him and also passed derogatory remarks against his family members and also his caste.

said he later retaliated and that three other party MLAs were witness to the incidents.

I had no intention to hit Singh who spoke ill about my cast. If I had to do that I could have done it when I was with him in the room for two to three hours. There was no such intention, said in the post that bares his photo in the profile of the page.

All these are known to all party leaders. The leaders said there was mistake on both our part and both of us have embarrassed the party and called doctors for give me first aid, he added.

Singh and Ganesh, both from district, had a heated argument and came to blows at the resort where the MLAs were herded together amid alleged poaching attempt by the BJP.

Police have registered an FIR charging with attempt to murder on a complaint by Singh, who is convalescing in a hospital here.

A red-faced on Monday suspended Ganesh, who claimed he was also injured in the incident.

Thursday asked Ganesh to surrender and face the law.

One has to surrender and face law, nothing should be done illegally, and there is no question of Congress interfering. No one is above law; every one should function under law, he told reporters.

Meanwhile, a group of supporters of Kampli MLA met Roa and requested him to revoke Ganesh's suspension from party.

