PMO holds meeting to speed up strategic sale of PSUs

(PMO) Tuesday held a meeting to work out steps to expedite the strategic sale of PSUs identified by government think-tank Aayog, a senior said.

Aayog has identified 35 PSUs, including Air India, Air India's subsidiary AIATSL, Dredging Corporation, and Scooters for strategic sale.

"There is not much headway in strategic sale of because of opposition by certain organisations. The PMO tried to identify these bottlenecks and come up with the roadmap to expedite the whole process," the official, who did not wish to be identified, told

The government has set a target of Rs 90,000 crore to be mopped up from share sale of central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) in financial year 2019-20, higher than the Rs 80,000 crore target this fiscal.

Aayog recently submitted to the (DIPAM) the fifth list of CPSEs, profitable as well as non-profitable, which can go for a strategic sale. This takes the total number of PSUs identified for strategic disinvestment to 35.

The which have been shortlisted for strategic sale include Air India, Air India's subsidiary AIATSL, Dredging Corporation, BEML, Scooters India, Bharat Pumps Compressors, and Bhadrawati, units of major SAIL.

The other for which approvals are in place for outright sale include Hindustan Fluorocarbon, Hindustan Newsprint, HLL Life Care, Central Electronics, Bridge & Roof India, plant of NMDC and units of of and ITDC.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)