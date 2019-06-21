KLM halts flights over Strait of Hormuz after drone downing

Dutch said Friday it has suspended its flights over the after shot down a US drone in the strategic region.

"Safety is the top priority for KLM," it said in a statement.

"We closely follow all developments that may be related to the safety of airspace 24/7 and we organise the operation in such a way that the safety of the flights is guaranteed.

"The incident with the drone is reason not to fly over the for the time being. This is a precautionary measure."



Iran's downing of the drone -- which insists was above international waters but says was within its airspace -- has seen tensions between the two countries spike further after a series of attacks on tankers the US has blamed on

