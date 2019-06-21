Earthquake shakes much of western France, no damage reported

A moderate earthquake has hit western France, felt as far as Bordeaux in the south and in the north.

No damage has been reported so far, according to Col. Michael Bernier, for the

He said it prompted concern in several because "so many people felt it."



The says the epicenter of the 5.1 magnitude quake Friday morning was near the town of It shook a swath of including the cities of Le Mans, Nantes, and

An earthquake of such magnitude is considered moderate but is relatively rare in France, home to many historic buildings that are not designed to withstand strong seismic activity.

