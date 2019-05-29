Two brothers drown in river Tawi in Jammu

Two minor brothers drowned in the Wednesday while taking a bath in city which recorded the season's highest day temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius, 3.7 notches above normal, officials said.

Mohammad Tariq, 11, and his younger brother Mohammad Mudasir, 7, were taking a bath in the river but they accidently drowned near area around 3 pm, the officials said.

They said the bodies were fished out and later handed over to their family members.

The Tawi river, canals and other water bodies in the city witnessed heavy rush due to rise in the day temperature over the past couple of days.

