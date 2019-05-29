JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Preparations on for Bru repatriation

Fraud probe targets top Porsche bosses: report
Business Standard

Two brothers drown in river Tawi in Jammu

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Two minor brothers drowned in the Tawi river Wednesday while taking a bath in Jammu city which recorded the season's highest day temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius, 3.7 notches above normal, officials said.

Mohammad Tariq, 11, and his younger brother Mohammad Mudasir, 7, were taking a bath in the river but they accidently drowned near Nikki Tawi area around 3 pm, the officials said.

They said the bodies were fished out and later handed over to their family members.

The Tawi river, canals and other water bodies in the city witnessed heavy rush due to rise in the day temperature over the past couple of days.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 20:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements