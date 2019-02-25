HP investors' meet: 159 MoUs with Rs 17,000-cr investment commitment signed, says CM

As many as 159 memorandum of understandings (MoUs) were signed on Monday at Global Investors Meet here, said.

Presiding over the MoU-signing ceremony at the Meet, said the MoUs would ensure a total investment of over Rs 17,000 crore and employment opportunities to over 40,000 people.

Among the major pacts, said three MoUs were signed with public sector undertakings for an investment amount of Rs 1,115 crore, 88 with the 5,243 crore investment; 36 with the 2,810 crore funding; 17 with the (Rs 4,332 crore).

The is coming up with new policies for industry, tourism, warehouse and logistics, among others, to provide incentives to the entrepreneurs interested to invest in the state, he added.

Stating that such initiatives were never taken before in the state, he said efforts would be made to ensure clearances for projects faster.

A holistic approach has been adopted by the to attract investment in the state, he said adding that apart from industries, MoUs have also been signed in tourism, wellness, transport, housing, language, art and culture sectors.

