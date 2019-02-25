Forbes & Co settles dispute with Videocon Realty via arbitration mechanism

firm & Company Monday said it has resolved its disputes with Realty and Infrastructure Ltd (VRIL) over Vicinia project through mechanism.

"We would like to inform that our disputes with Realty and Infrastructure Limited (VRIL) in respect of Project Vicinia has been resolved through mechanism," & Company said in a regulatory filing.

As part of the resolution, will pay Rs 153 crore to which would then have no rights or interests in the Vicinia project,



"This would not in any manner affect or prejudice the buyers of the flats in the Project Vicinia," it added.

