HP issues avalanche advisory for five districts

The State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) on Tuesday issued an advisory asking residents in five districts to stay away from avalanche-prone slopes, an official said.

The advisory comes after the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) issued an avalanche warning for various parts of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Kinnaur and Kullu districts, where heavy snowfall is expected in the coming days.

Earlier, predicting heavy snowfall in the high and mid hills, the meteorological department had issued 'orange' and 'red' alerts for Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

The HPSDMA asked the district administrations and district disaster management authorities (DDMAs) to monitor the situation in their areas regularly and take appropriate precautionary measures, the said.

They have also been directed to keep rescue teams on standby to deal with any emergency situation, he added.

The district administrations were also asked to convey bad weather warnings to all grassroots functionaries and locals and to advise tourists against venturing in snow-bound areas, he added.

The public has also been advised to keep adequate stock of essential commodities and emergency medicines, the said.

He said people have been asked to keep the (SEOC) informed at 1070 about any situation in their areas.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)