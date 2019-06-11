HRD minister directs institutions to fill up vacancies to increase education quality

-
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' directed institutions, including the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and the Central Board of Secondary Education to fill up the vacancies in order to increase quality and efficiency, the ministry said.
He held review meetings with senior officers of the KVS, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and the CBSE. The representatives briefed the minister about initiatives and achievements of their respective organisations.
Nishank directed all the institutions to fill up the vacancies in order to increase quality and efficiency. He said it is our duty to provide quality education to all the students.
He said vocational and skill education must be promoted in all the institutions.
The HRD minister was also briefed about the upcoming Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) exam, in which KV, NV and schools of Union Territory of Chandigarh will participate. He also reviewed the preparations for the upcoming International Yoga Day.
He appreciated the efforts of NIOS for training the 15 lakh untrained teachers. He reviewed the basic literacy programme of the National Institute of Open Schooling.
Nishank also appreciated the efforts of KVS, NVS and the CBSE for their achievements.
