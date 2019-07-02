HRD Minister felicitates top QS rank holders

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday felicitated the heads of Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay and Delhi and the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore for securing rank in top 200 of QS World University Rankings.

He said all higher educational institutions should focus on quality, research and innovation.

The research should find the solutions to the problems of society at all levels and contribute to the overall development of the nation, Nishank said.

"Research and innovation is a foundation in making developed and prosperous new India. The ministry is taking various steps to promote research and innovation and prepare young scientists in the country," he added.

The senior officials of the Ministry also had a brainstorming session with the representatives of QS World University Rankings on improving ranking of the Indian Educational institutions at the global level.

