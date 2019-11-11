JUST IN
Maharashtra govt formation: Jaipur resort hosting Congress MLAs create buzz
HRD minister to be locked in auditorium till demands are met: JNU students

The minister had two cancel two events at Shastri Bhawan scheduled after the convocation, the officials said.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' was inside the AICTE auditorium since morning as protests by JNU students escalated, officials said.

'Nishank' along with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had gone to the AICTE to attend the JNU's third convocation. While Naidu left the premises before the protest escalated, Nishank had to stay inside for hours.

"He is inside. But the situation has been handled. The minister has spoken to JNUSU president and assured their demands will be addressed," a senior HRD Ministry official said.



Hundreds of students gathered outside AICTE headquarter protesting against hostel fees hike. The police had to use water cannons to disperse the protestors.
First Published: Mon, November 11 2019. 16:35 IST

