Jaquar Group's Mehra enters Forbes' 2019 list of 100 Billionaires of India

Rajesh Mehra of the Jaquar group has made it to the prestigious Forbes list of top 100 wealthiest people in India in 2019. The list acknowledged Mehra’s collaborative effort with brothers Kishan and Ajay Mehra in establishing the Jaquar group in 1960. Over the years, the group has continued make a mark in sanitation and lighting solutions.
As of date, the net worth of Rajesh Mehra is estimated at $1.5 billion. The company has an annual turnover of over Rs 3,588 crore and is expected to grow further in revenue in the near future.
Talking about his inclusion to the list, Mehra said, "Standing tall with legends of the corporate world gives all of us tremendous joy. Forbes is the world's most prestigious business magazine, which recognises industrialists through various initiatives. Such recognition strengthens the brand and boosts our motivation. The Jaquar group's influence across the globe has grown manifold and impacted its imagery among professionals and the corporate world at large."
