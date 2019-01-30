Huawei exec's extradition hearing pushed to March

The extradition hearing for a top of a diplomatic row between and was pushed back to March, after the US unveiled sweeping charges against her and the Chinese

Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's and the daughter of its founder, was indicted along with and two affiliates in a US case related to alleged sanctions violations that has inflamed tensions with

She was arrested at Washington's request on December 1 as she changed planes in Vancouver, and was later released on bail pending a decision on extradition to the US.

In Meng's first court appearance on Tuesday since being released, the moved the start of her extradition hearing to March 6, a month later than previously scheduled, in order to allow the defense time to review the evidence in the case.

Extradition cases can take months or years, noted David Lametti, Canada's new

"By the time all the individual's rights are exhausted, they can actually take a long time," he told journalists in

At the end of the process, if a orders an extradition, the would have the "final say," he added.

The case has drawn into an escalating diplomatic crisis with Beijing, which has detained two Canadians in what was widely seen as an act of retaliation for Meng's arrest.

Over the weekend, sacked its to after he said that he believed the US extradition request was flawed.

reacted furiously to the US criminal charges, saying they were the product of "strong political motivations and political manipulations." The company also denied any wrongdoing.

Canadian officials have confirmed to AFP that they received a formal extradition request from the US.

The has announced 13 charges against Meng, and two affiliates.

The indictment was unsealed as China's top arrived in Washington for high-stakes talks with US officials, which could complicate efforts to avert a deepening of their trade war.

In addition, 10 US federal charges were filed against two Huawei affiliates for allegedly stealing technology from

FBI said both sets of charges "expose Huawei's brazen and persistent actions to exploit American companies and financial institutions, and to threaten the free and fair global marketplace."



But acting US said there was nothing in the indictment that alleged involvement in either case.

The Chinese foreign ministry accused Washington of using "state power to discredit and crack down on specific Chinese companies in an attempt to strangle the enterprises' legitimate and legal operations."



It renewed Beijing's demand for the US to drop its warrant against Meng and for to release her.

The accusations against Meng allege that between 2007 and 2017, she, Huawei and subsidiaries sought to mask their business with in violation of US and UN sanctions on the country.

Meng in particular "repeatedly lied" to bankers about the relationships between the companies, especially with Skycom, a Huawei affiliate in Iran, according to the charges.

That violated US laws, the Justice Department said, because the business involved US-dollar transactions processed by banks through the

Huawei and the affiliates also lied to US authorities, obstructing the investigation, they said.

The second case charged that Huawei made a concerted effort to steal technology related to a phone-testing robot dubbed Tappy from a USA lab in Washington state.

