Bangladesh has investment opportunities in energy, infra for India: Report

Increasing awareness about investment opportunities and continuous work on improving ease of doing business will help attract Indian businesses, said.

Huge investment opportunities are there in in areas like manufacturing and infrastructure for Indian businesses, Joydeep Datta Gupta, Partner, India told PTI.

"A lot more road shows are required to increase awareness about investment opportunities to bring in potential investors from India. They also need to continue their work on improving ease of doing business," he said.

The other area which needs special focus is matching regulatory framework with global best practices, he said.

" is doing a lot in terms of improving infrastructure. They need to continue to do that," Datta added.

He said the Bangladesh government is eying big investments from India and it is ready to roll out red carpet for Indian businesses.

He added that increasing middle class base and rising income levels in Bangladesh provide a good market for Indian business community.

The areas where investment opportunities exist include consumer products, energy and infrastructure, he said.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was recently here on an official visit. She was accompanied by a big business delegation.

The neighbouring country is also the largest trading partner of India in the South Asia region.