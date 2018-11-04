Hughes bags Rs 200 cr order from oil marketing firms

Satellite based services firm Hughes has bagged an order to the tune of Rs 200 crore for a five-year period from Indian Oil, and to upgrade connectivity across their 19,000 retail points, a of the company said.

"We have been working with OMCs, and this is the first time we have awarded order to upgrade their Total order size is in the range of around Rs 200 crore for a period of 5 years," Shivaji Chatterjee, Senior Vice President and head, Hughes Communications India, told

Under separate contracts, (IOCL), Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) and Corporation Ltd (HPCL) will each use the JUPITER system to upgrade network connectivity across 19,000 locations collectively to increase speed of transactions, eliminate manual interference, and deliver accurate, across the

"The contract includes around 4,120 outlets of HPCL, 10,015 of IOCL and 5,000 of BPCL," Chatterjee said.

