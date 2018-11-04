Hughes bags Rs 200 cr order from oil marketing firms

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Satellite based broadband services firm Hughes India has bagged an order to the tune of Rs 200 crore for a five-year period from oil marketing firms Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum to upgrade connectivity across their 19,000 retail points, a senior official of the company said.

"We have been working with OMCs, and this is the first time we have awarded order to upgrade their retail outlets. Total order size is in the range of around Rs 200 crore for a period of 5 years," Shivaji Chatterjee, Senior Vice President and head, Hughes Communications India, told PTI.

Under separate contracts, Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) will each use the JUPITER system to upgrade network connectivity across 19,000 locations collectively to increase speed of transactions, eliminate manual interference, and deliver accurate, real-time data across the retail operations.

"The contract includes around 4,120 outlets of HPCL, 10,015 of IOCL and 5,000 retail outlets of BPCL," Chatterjee said.

First Published: Sun, November 04 2018. 18:35 IST

