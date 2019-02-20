Humidity rises as light rain hits Delhi

Light rains lashed the national capital on Wednesday, increasing levels in the atmosphere, officials said.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 21.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was at 14.5 degrees, three notches above the normal, said a

oscillated between 100 and 76 per cent.

The has forecast overcast skies along with the possibility of light and thundershowers for Thursday.

"Strong surface wind is likely to prevail. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 23 and 14 degrees, respectively," the weatherman said.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature settled at 12 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 24.5 degrees Celsius.

