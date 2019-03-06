Hundreds of travellers stranded in Nairobi airport strike

Hundreds of travellers were stranded at as riot police were deployed and teargas fired to disperse striking workers.

With flights grounded since midnight, passengers were advised Wednesday morning not to come to the -- East Africa's busiest according to the (KAA) -- until further notice.

" regrettably wishes to inform its customers and the general public that due to the illegal strike by (KUWA), the will be experiencing disruptions in normal flight operations," a company statement said.

Inside the terminals, strikers faced off with police who fired teargas as they moved in to arrest union officials they accused of inciting workers.

Passengers waiting for flights, some for hours, were asked to leave the airport, and gathered in parking and waiting areas outside the building. "I have been here since 3:00 am, and there is no flight, there is no information, we have just been told now to wait for communication," stranded passenger told AFP.

Another, Christine, questioned: "why are police using unnecessary force with teargas at an airport?" Some passengers received medical treatment on-site for tear gas inhalation, according to an at the airport.

The workers, who had not announced their labour action beforehand, are angry about the planned takeover of the airport, operated by the state-run KAA, by national carrier

But said workers need not worry.

"What they were fearing is that the proposed merger between and KAA will result in job losses but we gave assurances that that will not happen," he told journalists at the airport, and promised that flights will resume shortly.

"So this (strike) is completely uncalled for because the deal has not happened.

