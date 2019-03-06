Pak continues ceasefire violations along LoC in Jammu

The army Wednesday targeted dozens of forward posts and villages with artillery guns along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's and Poonch districts, officials said.

The intense shelling and firing from across the border continued throughout the night in Sunderbani sector of district, while it started in sector of Poonch in the early hours of Wednesday, they said.

Officials said the retaliated strongly and effectively, and the exchange of heavy fire caused panic among the border residents.

However, there was no report of any casualty on the Indian side, they said.

had resorted to cross-border firing at Nowshera and Sunderbani in and in Poonch on Tuesday as well.

While the cross-border skirmishes lasted for over three hours in Nowshera sector which left a soldier injured, the firing in took place from 6 pm to 8:15 pm.

Firing in Sunderbani sector started at 8:30 pm Tuesday and ended around 4:30 am on Wednesday, the officials said.

Minutes later, they said the guns once again roared in Krishna Ghati sector and firing was underway between the two sides when last reports were received.

There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations by after India's preemptive air strike on a terror camp in Balakot on February 26 following the February 14 suicide bombing in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Four civilians, including three members of a family, were killed and several others injured in over 60 incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch last week.

