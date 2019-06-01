Hundreds rally for military rulers in Khartoum

Hundreds of people rallied in support of Sudan's military rulers in the capital Khartoum, carrying posters of the generals while some chanted religious slogans.

"One hundred per cent military (rule)," shouted the crowds, the majority young men, as they gathered in central on Friday.

Some of the demonstrators carried placards with pictures of the military council's chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and his deputy

The council has ruled the country since the ouster of on April 11, after months of protests against his authoritarian rule.

Negotiations between protesters who demonstrated against Bashir's rule and the military have broken down over whether a planned transitional body would be headed by a civilian or a military figure.

Many of those at the pro-military rally on Friday chanted slogans and waved banners in favour of sharia -- Islamic law -- and against secularism.

"Freedom, peace, justice, sharia is the choice of the people," one group chanted as they marched to join others at the front of a stage.

Islamist parties stayed on the sidelines during the nationwide protests against Bashir, but have since supported the in hopes they will keep sharia in place.

One supporter of the military council said he hoped it would include Islamic law in the country's political roadmap.

"We confirm our support for the military council and that we stand with it and its policies to enable the law of God," said the government employee from the North Kordofan state.

The crowds gathered before the evening meal to break the fast.

For weeks, demonstrators have camped out in front of headquarters to pressure the generals to yield power.

The has largely been tolerated by the military, but on Thursday the council said incidents on its margins were threatening public safety.

Authorities would "work in accordance with the law to guarantee citizens' safety and to resolve manifestations of insecurity and lawlessness," it said in a statement.

Sudanese authorities on Thursday shut down the office of broadcaster Al Jazeera, which has regularly broadcast footage of the demonstrations, and banned its journalists from reporting in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)