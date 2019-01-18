China focus country at 9th Hyderabad literary festival start January 25

Literature, art and culture of will be in focus at the ninth edition of the prestigious Literary Festival (HLF), which has invited as the guest of honour this year.

The festival, which begins in on January 25 will also pay a special tribute to in his 150th birth anniversary year. Keeping with its tradition of paying special attention to one Indian language at each edition of the festival, Gujarati has been picked as the language in focus for 2019..

The three-day literary event that draws over a 100 writers, artistes, academics, scholars, publishers from and abroad each year is bringing this year an additional feature of 'Kaavya Dhaara'- an exclusive platform for poetry reading, rendering and performance.

The logo of 2019 was released here Friday.

An eight-member delegation of writers, festival directors, art managers from will also participate in the festival.

The festival also includes special features such as tribute to legendary artistes. A special tribute will be given to on the second day of event .

B. Venkatesham, and told ANI , "This festival is celebrated every year. This year is the guest country and is supporting the festival."

"This year being 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a special tribute program will be organised on January 26 where around 200 poets will participate. This is a festival of integration," he said.

There are some other cultural programmes like audio-visual tributes to Kaifi Azmi and Mrinalini Sarabhai. 200 authors and artistes from 10 countries are expected to participate in the festival.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)