Hyderabad to host International Taekwondo C'ship from June 11

-
ALSO READ
Neetu Chandra to star in Korean TV show
China focus country at 9th Hyderabad literary festival start January 25
Three-day International sweet fest at Hyderabad from Jan 13
Light to moderate rains to continue in parts of Telangana for next 2 days
Telangana waives toll tax as thousands head home for Sankranti
-
Hyderabad would play host to the 2nd edition of India Open International Taekwondo Championship from June 11 to 16.
Sportspersons from 25 countries, including Australia, America, Japan and Korea, and also from 29 states in the country would participate in the event, an official release quoted Telangana Tourism and Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud as saying Friday.
The event to be held at GMC Balayogi international stadium at Gachibowli in the city, would be organised by Taekwondo Federation of India, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU