Hyderabad to host International Taekwondo C'ship from June 11

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Hyderabad would play host to the 2nd edition of India Open International Taekwondo Championship from June 11 to 16.

Sportspersons from 25 countries, including Australia, America, Japan and Korea, and also from 29 states in the country would participate in the event, an official release quoted Telangana Tourism and Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud as saying Friday.

The event to be held at GMC Balayogi international stadium at Gachibowli in the city, would be organised by Taekwondo Federation of India, it said.

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 11:50 IST

