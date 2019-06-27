Hyderabad to host World Design Assembly in Oct

is set to host World Design Assembly (WDA), an international platform to promote and share innovation-driven industrial designs, on October 11 and 12, a senior government said Thursday.

Under the theme "Humanizing Design," World Design Organisation's's 31st Assembly would be held in tandem with a five-day local design event " Design Week," IT and said.

The events are organised by the in partnership with Design Forum and WDO, an international voice which advocates, promotes, and shares knowledge of industrial design driven for a better world.

"The has been able to bring this event to for the first time, to be hosted in our city of

Therefore, this is a matter of great joy for us and we see this as an excellent opportunity to foster the design ecosystem in our city," the told PTI.

A biennial event, the has been hosted in many global cities such as Venice, Paris, Vienna, London, Moscow, Milan, Helsinki, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, and since 1959, he added.

As part of the selection process, WDO reviewed bids from around the world, evaluating each applicant city's capacity to host a large-scale international event, engage the wider design community, and create a parallel design event of both local and global relevance, Ranjan said.

The five-day "Hyderabad Design week" starting from October 9 would include various city wide installations, urban sustainability projects, exhibitions, design conference, tours and workshops that demonstrate the power of design to improve lives on the first two days which would be open to all free or at a minimal cost.

Ranjan further said the objective was to not only deliberate on important design issues but also bring these into the fore for local citizens by involving them in the local activities.

On the third and fourth days, important design issues would be addressed at a Design conference through celebrated speakers and important stakeholders from global design community, corporates, government bodies, educators, partner countries and NGOs, he added.

