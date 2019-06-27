Water: K'taka govt mulls ban on construction of tall buildings

The government is contemplating a five-year ban on construction of multi-storeyed residential buildings in view of the acute water crisis, Dr GParameshwara said Thursday.

Speaking to reporters here, he also alleged failure of the builders to provide water tothose dwelling in apartments.

The builders sell theapartments to families without assuring them of water availability, he said.

When the water sources go dry, the apartmentdwellers depend on tankers, and the water supplied through the tankers allegedly cause water-borne and skin diseases, he said.

Due to water scarcity, deliberations were on to ban the construction ofapartments in the city for the next five years, Parameshwara said.

The government would soon convene a meeting of all the builders and developers to seek their opinion on the issue to take a final call, he said.

The said he has directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials tomake sure that the apartments have functional sewage treatmentplants.

Stating that the Cauvery fifth stage water supply project was in progress, Parameshwara said it would be inadequate to meet the water requirements of the city.

Hence, officials have been directed to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to bring water from in district, around 400 km from Bengaluru, near coastal

"I have heard of opposition to this project (water from Linganamakki) too. Once the DPR is ready, we will examine the pros and cons of the project," he said.

