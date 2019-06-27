BJP MP demands inquiry into 'cut money' issue in West Bengal

Thursday raised in the Lok Sabha the issue of 'cut money' in West Bengal and sought an inquiry into how much funds have gone into the and her family's account.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour, Khan said the Bishnupur-Tarkeshwar rail connection has been stalled and accused the MLAs, ministers, councillors, the and the ruling party of demanding 'cut money' for the project.

"I demand an inquiry into how much fund the chief minister and her family has earned from this cut money," Khan said.

Though Khan did not take the name of Mamata Banerjee, he was apparently referring to the chief minister's recent warning to her party leaders that those involved in taking 'cut money' for government schemes and other corrupt practices would be put behind bars.

Earlier in the day, as TMC's Aparupa Poddar sought to raise a matter relating to her constituency during the Zero Hour, BJP MPs from Bengal were seen shouting.

Later they chanted ' Ram', while Poddar retorted by saying 'Jai Bangla'.

