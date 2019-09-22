I'm curious: Sarah Jessica Parker on 'Sex and the City' characters

Sarah Jessica Parker says she hopes to find where the characters of her hit TV show "Sex and the City" would be in the current social media age.

The actor, who famously played Carrie Bradshaw in the HBO series, shared her thoughts on the possibility of a reboot after the show ended in 2004.

"I'd like to see where all of them are. I'm curious, the world has changed, even since the (first) movie (debuted in 2008). I mean, the world has changed so much (with) technology and social media," Parker told Entertainment Tonight.

A third installment was announced in 2016 but was later cancelled the following year.

As per rumours Kim Cattrall's "demands" were responsible for the movie being shelved, a speculation she denied.

"The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film... & that was back in 2016," Cattrall tweeted in September 2017.

The show, based on Candace Bushnell's 1997 book of the same name, also starred Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon as the other two leads.

