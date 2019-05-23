I'm on the right track: Kriti Sanon on five years in Bollywood

on Thursday completed five years in the Hindi film industry, and the is happy with the way her career is shaping up.

The 28-year-old made her debut with "Heropanti", which released on May 23 in 2014. Her performance was well-received by the audience and she went on to deliver hits like "Bareilly Ki Barfi" and the recent "Luka Chuppi".

"There wasn't any plan so there weren't any expectations. But I really hoped I would get accepted and find my place in this huge industry, especially because I am not from the film background. I always knew that it's very difficult to crack it," Kriti told

"Here, your luck changes every Friday and it's not the most secure profession but I hoped that I would get opportunities that would make me do different kind of work. I'm happy with the way it all panned out," she added.

The believes it is important for an artiste to keep evolving themselves.

"You shouldn't be stagnant and repetitive in what you do. That's the only way to stay alive in the industry and keep going... You have to constantly keep growing and working hard."



Kriti said the world of movies may appear to be full of glamour, but it is hard to survive.

"When we watch films from the outside as an audience, it's so much fun, (you think) 'what a life'. Sure it's fun and the life is great but nobody sees the sleepless nights that people go through, the insecurities, the constant improving of oneself and being at it," she said.

Apart from "Raabta", her other four films have been successful at the box office. She said getting a hit in the beginning of her career gave the actor the confidence to continue in the movies.

"You start getting more offers and opportunities and feel you're on the right track. The belief that 'you have it in you' becomes stronger when it's accompanied with success... I never imagined myself, a normal middle class girl, doing what I do now. I'm extremely proud," she added.

Kriti will be next seen in "Arjun Patiala", "Housefull 4" and "Panipat".

