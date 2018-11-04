AAP protests against BJP MP's 'assault' on Purvanchalis

leaders and workers staged a protest near the here Sunday, demanding action against South for allegedly assaulting and misbehaving with people from the region of during a 'Run for Unity' event.

The protestors tried to march from the office on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg towards the on the same lane, but were stopped by police.

Bidhuri, a Bharatiya Janata Party MP, and his supporters have been accused of assaulting and misbehaving with Chandan Chaudhary and others during the event in Sangam Vihar to commemorate the 143rd birth on October 31.

The workers raised slogans against demanding that the BJP take action against him.

" has insulted Purvanchalis. BJP will be taught a lesson by them in 2019 election," said Dilip Pandey, a senior leader and Purvanchali face of the AAP.

BJP chief Friday issued a show-cause notice to Bidhuri in connection with the alleged incident.

The MP has been given 10 days to give his version of the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)