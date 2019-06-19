I play no one's girlfriend in 'Good Omens', says Adria Arjona

"Good Omens" says the Prime Video series gave her an opportunity to play a "well-rounded" role for the first time in her career.

The plays Anathema, the last descendant of witch Agnes Nutter, who teams up with angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley to stop the end of the world.

What loved the most about Anathema was that the character had her own subplot on the show, based on 1990 fantasy novel "Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch" by and

"I loved the character. It was really well written. I was pinching myself, because for the first time I was being offered a female character that was well-rounded and drove her own plot, (she) was not a girlfriend of anyone...

"She is extremely determined and ambitious. She fails a lot throughout the show. But she always keeps going. I think the role Anathema really caught me and then I read the book, and I fell even more in love with the character," she told in a telephonic interview from

Arjona, 27, was last seen in Netflix's survival action film "Triple Frontier".

The actor, whose acting credits include "Pacific Rim: Uprising" and HBO's "True Detective", said she has been lucky in her career to have done the conventional network television and the projects with

"I only have certain amount of projects or movies that I can do in my whole lifetime. I like to do characters that I really like and enjoy. I don't necessarily look at it as a whole, I think I've had really great experiences.

"When I look back, I see that I fell in love with the projects that I do and the characters that I play. I want a lot of people to watch it."



Next for her is ensemble heist movie "Six Underground" with and Sony's Spider-Man spinoff "Morbius" opposite

Talking about "Six Underground", she said with as it would be fun to see "a lot of explosions and a lot of cars flying".

In "Morbius", she plays the female lead Martine Bancroft, which she hopes will go on to become another "strong female character" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Martine is a smart woman. She is a scientist, like the right-hand woman to She has a really special motherly quality.

"I was really drawn to her and how she kind of takes charge of everything she puts her hands on or anything she touches which was also really cool," said.

