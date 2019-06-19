SC to hear plea seeking formation of team for treatment of kids affected by encephalitis in Bihar

The on Wednesday agreed to hear a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to urgently constitute a team of medical experts for the treatment of the children in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, who are suffering from suspected Acute (AES), which has claimed more than 100 lives.

A vacation bench of justices and agreed to hear the plea next Monday after the petitioner's sought an urgent listing of the matter.

The plea also sought a direction to the Centre for providing all necessary and other supports for the effective treatment of the children suffering from the epidemic

The petition, filed by Manohar Pratap, claimed that he was deeply pained and saddened by the deaths of more than 126 children, mostly in the age group of one to 10 years, in the past week and the figures were rising day by day.

"The deaths of children are a direct result of negligence and inaction on the part of the respective state governments of Bihar, and Union of in handling the epidemical situation which arises every year due to outbreak of also called Japanese encephalitis," the plea said.

It claimed that thousands of young children were losing their lives yearly from the but the governments (state and Centre) had done nothing to prevent its spread.

"This year i.e in 2019, the epicentre of the said is in where more than 126 children have lost their lives in past one week. shows that there is acute shortage of doctors, medical facilities, intensive care units and other medical equipments in the hospitals in nearby areas and children are dying in hospitals due to lack of required facilities," the petition said.

The petitioner has sought a direction to the Centre for constituting a board of experts in the medical field and immediately sending it to the place of the outbreak i.e. Muzaffarpur, to review and assist the emergency situation.

He has asked the apex court to direct the Centre and the government for immediately arranging 500 stationary and 100 mobile intensive care units (ICU) with required medical professionals to deal with the patients from the remote areas and the emergency situation which occurred due to the outbreak.

The plea has sought a direction to the government to notify an extraordinary order directing all the private medical institutions in the affected area to admit and provide treatment free of cost to the patients.

The petitioner also sought directions for all possible steps to stop the disease outbreak in the earlier epicentre, Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, and to create awareness about the preventive steps and first-aid, which requires to be given to the patient in the case of

He has asked for a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to members of the family of the deceased who have died due to negligence of the

The official figure of deaths is 105, with both the and the privately owned in reporting one casualty during the night.

Nitish Kumar, who had been in since Saturday, returned to the state capital Monday evening and held an emergency review meeting on situation with officials.

Instructions were also issued for equipping primary health centres with necessary facilities so that children in remote areas with symptoms of AES could be provided with medical attention closer home as, in several cases, the time involved in travelling to the district headquarters and seeking admission to hospitals led to worsening of the condition.

A team of Union health department officials visited the district over the weekend and clarified that AES was an umbrella of symptoms, unlike Japanese which was a

The symptoms include high fever, and extremely low level of sugar in the blood. Among the factors said to trigger the are

Moreover, the litchi grown in is said to contain a toxin which can cause a drop in blood sugar levels if consumed by a malnourished child.

