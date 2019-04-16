I-T dept conducts raids at dozen locations in Karnataka

The Income- Department Tuesday said it is conducting searches at about a dozen premises in on charges of evasion.

The raids are being conducted in state capital Bangalore, Hassan and and the department said the action is aimed against evaders and blackmoney generators.

sources, however, indicated that links of these persons with respect to ongoing polls will also be a part of the investigative operation.

"The searches are based on credible intelligence that have earned income not disclosed to tax and are in possession of undisclosed assets.

"Taxpayers covered in the are engaged in the business of real estate, quarrying and stone crushing, executing contracts, operating petrol bunks, saw mill and managing cooperative banks," the department said in a statement.

These are sectors, it added, which are "prone" to generation of blackmoney.

It said five residences in Hassan, one each in and along with their business premises are being covered as part of the

About a dozen premises are being searched, sources added.

28 Lok Sabha seats in the state will go to polls in two phases on April 18 and 23.

