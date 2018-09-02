I won't retire, says Paul McCartney

Beatles legend says "work is play" for him and he has no plans of hanging up his boots as of now.

The 76-year-old icon said the people can move the retirement age as far as they like as he seems to be having fun even today.

McCartney, however, revealed he contemplated quitting in 2007, when he was 65.

Asked if he thought about retirement, he told Q magazine, "Inevitably you do, I mean, I had those thoughts at 65. Which is a while ago. 'Cos 65 is the retirement age. In my world, in the working class."



When reminded that it has been pushed back to 66 now, the veteran added, "Oh they moved it? Hey, they can move it as far as they like, I don't mind. 'Cos my work is play. Seems to be working OK."



The "Hey Jude" hitmaker is set to release his new studio album 'Egypt Station' in September, which will mark his first album in five years.

McCarntney plans to do several "little gigs" before the new record hits the shelves.

