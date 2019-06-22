North Korea reminds China of colonial history to strengthen ties

Pyongyang's relationship with is "invincible" because the countries both endured Japanese rule, said Saturday, the day after the Chinese President's highly symbolic visit ended.

The commentary, in official North Korean newspaper Rodong Sinmun, comes shortly before the summit in where US will meet with China's Xi Jinping.

With and at loggerheads over trade, is keen to remind Trump of its influence with nuclear-armed Pyongyang, while increasingly looking to -- a key US ally in the region -- to serve as a hedge against growing American protectionism.

Relations between Tokyo, Beijing, and both Koreas are still heavily affected by Japan's expansionism in the first half of the 20th century, with Pyongyang's criticising on a near-daily basis.

Saturday's dedicated five pages to the second day of Xi's visit to Pyongyang, and carried a separate editorial stating how the "sacred period of the anti-Japanese struggle has become the foundation of the DPRK- friendship".

"DPRK- relationship is an invincible friendship that firmly combines military camaraderie and trust," it stated, using the abbreviation of North Korea's official name.

Xi, in a rare opinion piece penned for the newspaper earlier this week, also said citizens of the countries jointly opposed a "foreign invasion" and supported each other in the pursuit of socialism.

Like North Korea, Beijing's Communist authorities also regularly denounce over historical issues.

Xi is the first Chinese to visit in 14 years, after relations deteriorated over Pyongyang's nuclear programmes and Beijing's subsequent backing of UN sanctions.

But when Kim embarked on a flurry of diplomacy last year, Xi -- as the of North Korea's main trading partner and key aid provider -- was the first he met.

As Kim expands his diplomatic circle, Japan finds itself battling to remain involved in North Korean discussions.

Tokyo, one of the most hawkish of the major powers on the isolated North, has received some of Pyongyang's harshest rhetoric -- as well as missiles launched over its territory.

The dovish South Korean Moon Jae-in -- who brokered nuclear talks between and -- has also stressed the independence struggle against Japan is at the heart of both Koreas' national identity.

and Pyongyang's whirlwind of diplomacy has died down since a second Trump-Kim summit in February ended without a deal, and analysts say now may seek a new mediator for its deadlocked negotiations with

North Korea's official agency also wrote Kim and Xi had reached agreement on "important issues" in their five summits over the past year.

