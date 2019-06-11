IAF chief Dhanoa to attend graduation parade at Hy'bad academy

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa will attend the combined graduation parade marking the completion of pre-commissioning training of Indian Air Force flight cadets at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal here on June 15.
Dhanoa, who will be the Chief Guest and Reviewing Officer of the Passing out Parade, will confer the Presidents Commission to 152 graduating trainees of various branches, a defence release said Tuesday.
The ceremony also includes presentation of Wings and Brevets to the Flight Cadets on their successfully completing Flying and Navigation training respectively, it said.
The award of Wings or Brevets represents a significant milestone in every Military Aviators career and is the culmination of a very demanding but rewarding period of training.
The Chief Guest will also award Wings to Officers of Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard on successful completion of their flying training at Air Force Academy, it said.
The Parade will be followed by a static and aerobatic display of aircraft used by Indian Air Force.
The Air Chief will also present the Presidents Plaque to those who stand first in the overall merit in the Navigation and Ground Duty Branches, the release added.
