IAF chief Dhanoa to attend graduation parade at Hy'bad academy

of the Air Staff Marshal B S Dhanoa will attend the combined graduation parade marking the completion of pre-commissioning training of Indian Air Force flight cadets at the in here on June 15.

Dhanoa, who will be the Guest and Reviewing of the Passing out Parade, will confer the Presidents Commission to 152 graduating trainees of various branches, a defence release said Tuesday.

The ceremony also includes presentation of Wings and Brevets to the Flight Cadets on their successfully completing Flying and Navigation training respectively, it said.

The award of Wings or Brevets represents a significant milestone in every Aviators career and is the culmination of a very demanding but rewarding period of training.

The Chief Guest will also award Wings to Officers of and on successful completion of their flying training at Air Force Academy, it said.

The Parade will be followed by a static and aerobatic display of aircraft used by

The will also present the Presidents Plaque to those who stand first in the overall merit in the Navigation and Ground Duty Branches, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)