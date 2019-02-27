IAF chopper crashes in JK, 5 killed

Five persons were killed on Wednesday when an IAF helicopter crashed in district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The helicopter crashed in an open field near Garend Kalaan village in around 10.05 am, they said, adding five bodies have been recovered from the scene.

One of the deceased persons has been identified as Kifayat Hussain Ganaie, a local resident, while the identity of other four -- believed to be IAF personnel -- is being ascertained, they said.

Officials in New Delhi said it was an helicopter.

Earlier, officials in had described the downed aircraft as a jet. They said the aircraft broke into two and caught fire immediately.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)