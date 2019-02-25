IAF to help Karnataka govt put out fire in Bandipur Tiger Reserve

The Indian is set to join the operations to contain the forest fire raging in Tiger Reserve area in for the past five days, Minister H D Kumaraswamy said Monday.

The has sought the help of the Indian (IAF), which responded positively, he said.

In a tweet, the minister said, "Decided to use Air Force's help to contain the fire. The was contacted and a request was placed for immediate help. The Air Force Chief has responded positively and preparations are on for the operation."



"The will personally monitor rescue operations," he said in another tweet.

The forest fire for the past five days has gutted thousands of acres of land and is feared to have killed hundreds of wild animals, reptiles and insects.

It has also endangered the lives of tigers.

The held a review meeting with T M Vijay Bhaskar, senior police officers, secretaries of the forest and officials of the fire department to combat the forest fire.

He has requested the public to stay away from the affected areas in until the situation is brought under control.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)