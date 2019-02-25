Tata Motors to launch premium hatchback Altroz in mid-2019

Motors Monday said it plans to launch a named in the middle of 2019.

The production version of the Altroz, which was showcased as the 45X Concept at the Auto Expo 2018, will be unveiled at the upcoming Geneva Motors Show 2019, Motors said in a statement.

The model will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki India's Baleno, i20 and Jazz among others which are priced between Rs 5.45 lakh and Rs 9.34 lakh(ex-showroom Delhi).

The upcoming model will redefine the premium hatchback segment for the industry, Motors President, Mayank Pareek said.

"We are excited to introduce this product to our customers and are gearing up for its commercial launch in mid-2019," he added.

The will be an amalgamation of futuristic design, advanced technology, class leading connectivity, thrilling performance and smart packaging, Pareek claimed.

Inspired by the magnificent bird 'Albatross', the will be the first product to be engineered on its new ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture, Tata Motors said.

"With lightweight, modular and flexible characteristics, the ALFA architecture has the ability to evolve into a range of modern and youthful vehicles within a short development cycle," the company said.

