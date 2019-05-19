IBS Software to acquire Canadian aviation software major

-
: IBS Software (IBS) has entered into a multi-million dollar pact with Massachusetts-based Kronos Incorporated to acquire AD OPT, a market leader in aviation software.
The crew planning and optimisation platform of AD OPT powers some of the top airlines in the world, including Air Canada, EasyJet, Emirates, FedEx, Garuda, Lion Air, and Qantas, a press release said here Sunday.
The acquisition is an integral part of Thiruvananthapuram-headquartered IBSs growth strategy to become the leading technology provider to the airline industry, the release said.
Earlier, the company had made six acquisitions three in USA, two in Europe and one in India.
AD OPT, founded in 1987 in Montreal, Canada, was acquired in 2004 by Kronos, a multinational workforce management software and services company, it said.
