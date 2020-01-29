IDBI Federal Life Insurance appoints M Balakrishnan as CFO, Prabhu as CIO

-
Private life insurer IDBI Federal Life Insurance on Wednesday announced the appointment of Mathivanan Balakrishnan as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
Besides, the company also announced elevation of S P Prabhu as its Chief Investment Officer (CIO).
Prabhu, who was earlier head of fixed income, will now oversee the management of the company's investment portfolio of Rs 10,000 crore, spread across various asset classes, IDBI Federal Life Insurance said in a statement.
As CFO, Balakrishnan will oversee the areas of planning and budgeting, financial accounting & reporting, corporate taxation, investment operations, insurance accounting, audit and statutory compliance.
