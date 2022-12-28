JUST IN
Radiant Cash Management Services IPO subscribed just 53% on last day
Majority of employers in manufacturing sector keen to hire in Q4: Report
Corporate India gears up to hedge China supply risk amid Covid surge
Domestic, semi-regulated markets to drive pharmaceutical industry's growth
Tatas, SIA pumped Rs 650 crore into Vistara ahead of announcing merger
Coal India to meet 700 MT production target of FY23, says chairman
PNGRB to halt action against city gas distributors until Act's amendment
Mind the gap: Avg top executive earns over 240 times median staff pay
Realisation through IBC 201% of liquidation value as of Sept: RBI
Reliance Retail may convert Metro Cash & Carry stores into B2B outlets
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Radiant Cash Management Services IPO subscribed just 53% on last day
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

IEX forms subsidiary to explore business opportunities in carbon market

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Tuesday announced setting up a wholly-owned subsidiary, International Carbon Exchange Private Ltd (ICX), to explore business opportunity in the voluntary carbon market

Topics
Indian Energy Exchange | IEX | Carbon emissions

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The world’s CO2 emissions peaked just prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, then in 2020 registered the biggest annual decrease since at least 1965, according to data from BP Plc. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Representative Image

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Tuesday announced setting up a wholly-owned subsidiary, International Carbon Exchange Private Ltd (ICX), to explore business opportunity in the voluntary carbon market.

The ICX will enable participants to buy and sell voluntary carbon credits at competitive prices through its transparent & reliable platform and facilitate reduction of global GHG (green house gases) emission by 45 per cent by 2030 to get on track to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, an IEX statement said.

The new company will facilitate corporates to meet their climate commitments goals. The Exchange platform will provide a robust market signal for attracting further investments in the sustainable projects and help corporates to allocate capex towards energy transition in most optimum manner, it added.

As per industry estimates, the annual demand for voluntary carbon credit globally is expected to reach around 1.5 Gigatons, with India contributing around 200 million tonnes by 2030, it noted.

S N Goel, Chairman & Managing Director, IEX stated that the ICX will be India's first voluntary Carbon Exchange platform.

Earlier this month, IEX became India's first carbon-neutral power exchange, using market-based tradable instruments to offset its carbon emissions, it stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Energy Exchange

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 01:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.