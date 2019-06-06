If Ayushman Bharat so good, why people from UP, Haryana coming to Delhi for treatment: Jain

Health Minister Satyendar Thursday took a fresh dig at the Centre over its Ayushman Bharat, saying if the scheme is so good why people from and are "forced" to seek treatment in government hospitals here.

His comments came days after wrote to the chief ministers of Delhi, Odisha, Telangana and West Bengal, urging them to join the Centre's flagship

"If Ayushman Bharat is so good then why patients from BJP-ruled states of and UP are not treated through this scheme. Why they are forced to come to Govt Hospitals for treatment," tweeted.

Vardhan had said that the ultimate beneficiary of this collaboration would be the poor and vulnerable people of the country.

"This scheme (Ayushman Bharat) entails so many conditions, and is discriminatory... Why only a few should avail it, it should be universal. And, this scheme is merely rhetoric ('jumla')... People from UP and Haryana, where this scheme is there, are coming to get treated at government hospitals," told reporters.

Jain on Tuesday had said the would not implement Ayushman Bharat scheme in the national capital as the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation seeks to provide equitable treatment to all residents here.

"They are not worried about the poor of UP... 70 per cent of patients coming to this hospital are from Uttar Pradesh," he had said after inspecting in east Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)