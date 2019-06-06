RBI rate cut to make loans affordable to MSMEs, exporters: Goyal

The repo rate cut by the RBI will help boost India's by making loans affordable to MSMEs, exporters and home buyers, Goyal said Thursday.

He said that removal of charges on NEFT and RTGS transactions will bring great relief to the people and will help in promoting initiative.

"Repo rate cut by @RBI will boost India's by making loans affordable to MSMEs, exporters & home buyers," he said in a tweet.

The cut the repo -- short term lending rate at which it gives loan to banks -- third time in a row to 5.75 per cent in its second bi-monthly policy decision, adopting an accommodative stance.

IT veteran Nandan Nilekani, who headed the on digital payments, said the apex bank's decision on review of charges for payment systems, and constitution of a committee to review the interchange fee structure would help increase digital transactions.

