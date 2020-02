If Waqf Board accepts land, it won't be decision of all Muslims: AIMPLB

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday said the Sunni Waqf Board, which will get five acres of land in for the construction of a mosque, is not the representative of the entire Muslim community and if it accepts the Centre's offer it should not be considered a decision of all Muslims of the country.

"Sunni is not representative of entire Muslim community. If it takes land, it should not be considered decision of Muslims of the country," senior executive member of Maulana Yasin Usmani said.

He said and those associated with it have decided that they "will not take any land in Ayodhya".

On directives of the Supreme Court, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here to allot five acres of land to the Sunni for construction of a mosque.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)